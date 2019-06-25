Dolly Shine to headline Muleshoe’s Mule Days & Kickin’ Nights Concert

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - Dolly Shine will headline the Mule Days & Kickin’ Nights Concert, which will take place on Saturday, June 29. Proceeds from the show will go to benefit Muleshoe Meals on Wheels, Muleshoe Volunteer Fire Department and Bailey County EMS.
The Drake Hayes Bank, a group from Lubbock, will perform ahead of Dolly Shine. Tickets for the concert are $25 if ordered online or $30 at the door. Tickets for military members or first-responders are half off.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The link to buy those tickets can be found here.
The concert will take place at the Muleshoe Country Club following the Muleshoe Roadriders Tour Run, which begins at 2:30 p.m. with a ride at 3 p.m. First prize in the tour run is $1,000 and the Low Hand wins a $500 cash prize.
Registration for the Tour Run costs $40 and information about that will come from Robin Dickerson at 806-272-4145.
After the concert there will be a fireworks show. Food trucks and drink vendors will also be at this event. The committee that puts the show together will provide a free shuttle service to and from local hotels and motels for those who attend.
No coolers are allowed in the gate and attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. More information about this can be found on the Mule Days & Kickin’ Nights Facebook page here.
