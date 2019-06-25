Grand jury indicts man on charge of manslaughter from 1998

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man who was arrested in the 1998 murder of 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury.
Ordonez was beaten to death during a New Year’s Eve party at a home int he 2400 block of 3rd Street. When police arrived, they found him lying in the front yard.
Through the investigation, it was determined Ordonez had been severely beaten during a fight with two other males.
Over the years, Lee Lopez and Gabriel Lopez had been identified as suspects in the death; however, a Grand Jury failed to indict the brothers on manslaughter charges back in 2007.
Shortly after the creation of the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, investigators began reviewing the case. Over the course of several months, investigators re-interviewed people associated with the investigation and traveled to Idaho to question potential witnesses and suspects.
Through that investigation, detectives were able to gather new eye-witness details and additional statements. With that new information, detectives presented the case to the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and two arrest warrants for manslaughter were issued.
Lee Lopez, a 39-year-old man, was taken into custody in Canyon County, Idaho during a probation hearing on June 18, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Gabriel Lopez was taken into custody 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in the 200 block of 36th Street. Gabriel has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury and is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held on a $75,000 bond.
In 2007, police identified the duo as suspects in the case. Back then, police believed both men were living in Nampa, Idaho. They also named Adolph Guajardo as a key witness who was also believed to be in Boise, Idaho.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.