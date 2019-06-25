KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maverick

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maverick, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. This brindle pit bull mix loves outdoor activities and being around female dogs
Maverick’s adoption fees for Tuesday, June 25, have been waved.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.
