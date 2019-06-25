Lubbock woman indicted for attacking ex-boyfriend with hatchet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman jailed since April for attacking her ex-boyfriend with a hatchet has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury.
Crystal Gail Sittingeagle, 36, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury for the April 24 incident in the 1700 block of 9th Street in Lubbock.
According to a police report Sittingeagle and the unidentified man got into a fight in the street. Police were called because the man was swinging a branch at Sittingeagle.
When officers arrived and detained the man, they discovered Sittingeagle was hiding a hatchet a hoodie she laid on the ground. When asked about the hatchet, police discovered Sittingeagle had hit the man in the neck and pinkie finger.
The man said he was using the branch (described by him as ‘a stick’) because he feared for his life. He told police Sittingeagle also had a box cutter, but he was able to take it away from her.
The man refused medical treatment for his injuries, telling police he didn’t want to press charges, but wanted Sittingeagle “away from him.”
Sittingeagle was taken to UMC for observation after asking for medical assistance. The police report states she was unable to give them a “sufficient account of events” and that based on the injuries to the man and drops of blood found on the hatchet she should be arrested.
Sittingeagle was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. She is held on a $25,000 bond. She also faces a charge for violating a protective order.
