Man identified after his body was recovered from Lake Alan Henry

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens have recovered the body of 36-year-old Benjamin Bryant of Lubbock, who was reported missing at Lake Alan Henry on Friday.
Bryant was discovered Friday Afternoon following a search involving wardens, the Lubbock Fire-Rescue dive team and Garza County Constables.
Game Warden Chief Aryn Corley says clothing and other items belonging to Bryant were found along the shoreline near the lake campsites earlier in the day Friday by an off-duty officer.
Corley says game wardens were called in to use sonar imaging equipment to search the nearby water for a possible body. When it was located the dive team was called in to pull the body out of the water.
A gun belonging to Bryant was found near the body, but Corley says they do not believe it was involved.
Corley says injuries are consistent with drowning, and that significant trauma to the head suggest it was not intentional.
An autopsy is being performed to determine the official cause of death.
Corley says Game Wardens are enforcing and stressing caution when diving in lakes, and to not dive in unfamiliar water.
He says you should always communicate with family members where you are going to be and what you are going to be doing.
The incident remains under investigation.
