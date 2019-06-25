Man shot after intruders enter his Central Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 79-year-old man is recovering in a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries after he was shot when three men entered his house Tuesday morning in the 6500 block of Avenue Q.
Police were called to the area at 12:20 a.m. after multiple “shots fired” reports were called in, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
After an investigation, police found three men forced their way into his home and started shooting. Though the man was shot, he was able to get his own gun and start firing at the suspects.
There is no indication if any of the suspects were injured, but they were able to flee the scene. No other injuries were reported from this incident.
LPD continues to investigate this shooting. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if more information becomes available.
