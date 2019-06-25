Medical board rejects allegations that doctor practiced without license in ME’s office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Medical Board will not take action against Dr. Evan Matshes, who was accused of practicing medicine in Texas without a license alongside Lubbock County Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Andrews during an autopsy.
This decision was announced the same day a district judge threw out a lawsuit against Matshes and Andrews by Tita Senee Graves, who said they fired her for alleging they practiced without a license.
The medical board began investigating the ME’s office, Matshes and Andrews in February and asked for records such as Andrews employment credentials, performance evaluations, patient care issues, complaints and two autopsy reports.
It was also the investigation by the medical board that prompted the Lubbock County District Attorney to ask the Texas Rangers to investigate the ME’s office about a week later.
Shortly after that, a former employee of the ME’s office came forward with allegations against the office, Matshes and Andrews. That employee then sued the three, alleging she was fired because she reported potentially illegal and suspicious activity within the office.
Senee Graves, the former employee, alleged autopsies were being performed by unlicensed physicians and body parts were being flown to NAAG’s lab in California. However, that lawsuit was thrown out Monday, June 24, because a district court judge found she could not present sufficient evidence that backed up her allegations.
“We appreciate the court and the Texas Medical Board in helping to clear our names of some of the most outrageous allegations made against us and hope the next Lubbock County Medical examiner will not face these same overwhelming challenges," Matshes said in a news release provided by The Margulies Communications Group.
