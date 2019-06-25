Patrick Mahomes nominated for two ESPY’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The long list of honors for former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes continues to grow. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been nominated in two categories in the upcoming ESPY awards.
Mahomes was nominated for Best NFL Player award, along with Saints QB Drew Brews and Aaron Donald & Todd Gurley of the Rams.
Mahomes was also nominated for the overall Best Male Athlete award.
Also nominated are Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and golfer Brooks Koepka.
The ESPY’s will be held on July 10 from Los Angeles.
