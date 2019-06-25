Patrick Mahomes nominated for two ESPY’s

Patrick Mahomes nominated for two ESPY’s
Patrick Mahomes has received another award for his performance with the Kansas City Chiefs
By Devin Ward | June 25, 2019 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 3:54 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The long list of honors for former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes continues to grow. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been nominated in two categories in the upcoming ESPY awards.

Mahomes was nominated for Best NFL Player award, along with Saints QB Drew Brews and Aaron Donald & Todd Gurley of the Rams.

Mahomes was also nominated for the overall Best Male Athlete award.

Also nominated are Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and golfer Brooks Koepka.

The ESPY’s will be held on July 10 from Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE AT ESPN.com

Last night, we told you about T.J. Vasher getting nominated for an ESPY.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.