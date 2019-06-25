Scoggin Dickey celebrates 90 years of business

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Scoggin Dickey family of dealerships is excited to be celebrating 90 years. As a 4th Generation family owned and operated local business, they continue to grow and invest in West Texas. The 4th Generation working at Scoggin Dickey is David Zwiacher and Jackie Odom. They both have a passion for keeping the dealership family owned and operated. They feel that this is important not only for the employees, but for the community as well.