Severe again likely today

While the Lubbock airport measured 0.20 inch of rain, the National Weather Service office on the South Loop at the Science Spectrum measured nearly ten times that, 1.98". The airport is, however, the city's site of weather record so it's the 2/10 inch that is added to the official total. The total for June so far is 1.97", which is 0.54" below the month-to-date average of 2.51". The total for 2019 so far is 8.85", which is 0.13" above the average year-to-date of 8.72". Last year at this time the total was 3.64".