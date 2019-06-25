Tech Board of Regents approve design plan for vet school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Board of Regents approved an $8.4 million budget that will establish a design, professional services, administrative costs and other items related to the new School of Veterinary Medicine.
The money approved will be funded with the Revenue Finance System, repaid with gift funds.
Tuesday’s vote established a design plan for the new facility, which will be in Amarillo. The facility will include both a main site, located within the Amarillo Campus at the corner of Evans Drive and Research Drive, and a large-animal facility site off Loop 335.
The official names of the buildings will be the School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo Campus and the School of Veterinary Medicine Mariposa Station.
In total, the board approved $8,421,682 during the teleconference meeting.
The Texas Tech Board of Regents hosted the special teleconference meeting today at 12:30 p.m. to vote on a design, development and construction of the new Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine that will be in Amarillo.
The official OK for the vet school came after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the state budget into law on June 15, earmarking $17 million for the institution.
It is estimated the school will cost about $90 million for facilities, but private donations have been raised that will aid in covering those costs, according to The Texas Tribune. This initial $17 million will allow Tech to start designing curriculum and overall development.
The development of this facility means the State of Texas will have two vet schools, something Texas A&M has had a monopoly on since 1916. However, Tech still needs approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and another third-party accreditor for its academic program.
The university hopes to enroll its first class into the school by 2021. The four-year school is expected to serve 240 doctor of veterinary medicine students, an additional 150-200 non-DVM graduate students, and about 90 faculty and staff.
Today’s vote will grant authority for the university to execute what it calls Design Professional Stage 2. This will initiate the design development, start on construction documents, construction administration phases, provide a an estimated cost of the development and start a project schedule.
