Tech museum debuts exhibition focused on cotton sacks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech has opened up its newest exhibition, Cotton & Thrift – Feed Sacks and the Household Fabric of Rural America. The exhibition features garments and quilts made from cotton sacks by rural people living during the 20th century.
This exhibition debuts today and will run through Dec. 15, according to a news release from the Museum.
The exhibition also opens at the same time a book of the same title becomes available. The book – written by the Museum’s Clothing and Textiles Curator, Marian Ann J. Montgomery – features more than 500 colored photos and focuses on the history of cotton sacks.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and then from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at 3301 4th St.
