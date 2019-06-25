Tech regents to vote on design of new Amarillo vet school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Board of Regents will host a special teleconference meeting today at 12:30 p.m. to vote on a design, development and construction of the new Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine that will be in Amarillo.
The official OK for the vet school came after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the state budget into law on June 15, earmarking $17 million for the institution.
It is estimated the school will cost about $90 million for facilities, but private donations have been raised that will aid in covering those costs, according to The Texas Tribune. This initial $17 million will allow Tech to start designing curriculum and overall development.
The development of this facility means the State of Texas will have two vet schools, something Texas A&M has had a monopoly on since 1916. However, Tech still needs approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and another third-party accreditor for its academic program.
The university hopes to enroll its first class into the school by 2021.
Today’s vote will grant authority for the university to execute what it calls Design Professional Stage 2. This will initiate the design development, start on construction documents, construction administration phases, provide a an estimated cost of the development and start a project schedule.
This will be live streamed and that can be watched:
