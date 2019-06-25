Texas Anti-Gang, Lubbock SWAT and Littlefield Police execute search warrant; one man in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock SWAT Team assisted the Littlefield Police Department in executing a search warrant in Littlefield Monday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., Law Enforcement officers gained entry to a home in the 700 block of East 16th Street in Littlefield.
One man, 37 year-old Danny Wayne Parker was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is currently booked in the Lamb County Jail.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force, and the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the arrest.
