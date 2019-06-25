Widely scattered storms possible Tuesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area this evening.
There is a marginal risk for a storm to become severe.
The stronger storms could produce large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.
Frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours may also occur underneath the stronger storms that develop.
In between showers and thunderstorms, we can expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures.
Overnight lows end up in the middle 60’s. Cooler temperatures are possible north and west of Lubbock.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday. Isolated storms may pop up again with highs in the lower 90’s.
This forecast is repeated Thursday with rain chances highest west of Lubbock later this week.
