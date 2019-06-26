Changes in your weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slight shift in the weather pattern means a shift in our forecast. Storms become less likely, heat more likely. At least for awhile. Here's what I expect through the weekend, the end of June.
As high pressure strengthens the next several days it will help suppress thunderstorm development over the viewing area. However, storms are expected to form over the mountains of New Mexico this afternoon. As those storms drift eastward they may brush the northwestern South Plains and western Panhandle, perhaps as early as late afternoon but more likely during the late evening. It is possible, but unlikely, a storm will survive long enough to make it to near the I27 - Hwy87 corridor.
Residual moisture in the area, which we say is "trapped" beneath the ridge (the high-pressure area), means that your storm chance is not zero. The moisture and daytime heating may be enough for an isolated late afternoon or early evening storm to develop. Even if one or two do develop, the chance your location will be affected is slim.
As high pressure strengthens the next several days it will make for more hot afternoons. Highs generally will be in the 90s with the hottest afternoons expected this weekend. That's also when storm and rain chances will be lowest.
Changes are expected, based on current data, next week. The high is likely to shift back west and our local storm chances will increase. Next week includes Independence Day. You’ll find our July 4th forecast in our 10-Day Forecast in our Weather App and right here on our Weather Page: http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Late last evening a few showers and thundershowers moved into Lubbock County. The Lubbock airport measured 0.09 inch of rain. The total for June so far is 2.06", which is 0.55" below the month-to-date average of 2.61". The total for 2019 so far is 8.94", which is 0.12" above the average year-to-date of 8.82". Last year at this time the total was 3.64".
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area (for the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday), courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
1.09 Vigo Park
0.31 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
0.16 Lesley 2S
0.12 Memphis 1NE
0.06 Estelline 3SSE
0.06 Smyer
0.04 Anton 6SSW
0.04 Childress 2NNE
0.03 Seminole 2NNE
0.02 Reese Center
0.01 Snyder 3E
0.01 South Plains 3ENE
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Seminole 2NNE" is the station two miles north-northeast of the center of Seminole. Rainfall in Seminole may have been less or greater.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 63°, three degrees below the average low for the date. The high was 94°, two degrees above the average high for the date. The June 25 record low is 54° (1940) and the record high 110° (2011). For today, June 26, Lubbock’s average low is 66° and the high 92°. The record low is 53° (1958) and the record high 112° (2011).
This year so far:
Number of 100-Degree-Days...... 2
Number of 90-Degree-Days...... 17
Hottest temperature.......... 101° on June 20 & 21
Hottest this June so far..... 101° on June 20 & 21
A 90-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 90 degrees (in practice, due to rounding, 89.5°). A 100-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 100 degrees (in practice, due to rounding, 99.5°).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:39 AM CDT.
