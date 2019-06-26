Changes in your weather

As high pressure strengthens the next several days it will help suppress thunderstorm development over the viewing area. However, storms are expected to form over the mountains of New Mexico this afternoon. As those storms drift eastward they may brush the northwestern South Plains and western Panhandle, perhaps as early as late afternoon but more likely during the late evening. It is possible, but unlikely, a storm will survive long enough to make it to near the I27 - Hwy87 corridor.