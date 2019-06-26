Child hit by pickup truck in West Lubbock

Police on scene of a reported child hit by a pickup near the intersection of 24th & Frankford in West Lubbock. (Amanda Ruiz/KCBD)
June 25, 2019 at 8:10 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 8:12 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating an accident involving a child and pickup truck off 24th Street and Frankford Ave.

Police were called to the intersection just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of the child being pinned under the truck.

Police say a 7-year-old child suffered moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to a Lubbock hospital, but did not have any additional details.

