Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department continues to investigate the details surrounding a 7-year-old who was hit by a truck while riding their bicycle.
- The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday off 24th Street and Frankford Avenue.
- The child is said to have suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
- Read more details here: Child hit by pickup truck in West Lubbock
An elderly man also continues to recover in a Lubbock hospital after he was shot during a home invasion.
- The man, who has not been properly identified by authorities, was in his house Tuesday morning when three men came in and began shooting at him.
- Though he was hit, the 79-year-old was able to get his own gun and shoot back at the intruders.
- There is no word on if any of the suspects were injured, but there has been no other injuries reported from this incident.
- Read more details here: Elderly man shoots at suspects after being shot during home invasion
In national news, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a $4.5 billion emergency funding bill to handle the migrant crisis along the southern U.S. border.
- The bill would fund more than $1 billion for shelter and food for migrants detained by the border patrol.
- It also has about $3 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children who are turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis
Tonight will be the first of a two-night debate for Democratic presidential candidates. Both debate nights will be broadcast on KCBD NewsChannel 11 from 8-10 p.m.
- The line up will be split into two groups of 10, leaving out four candidates.
- Tonight, the first 10 candidates facing off will include Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, among others.
- Thursday night’s line-up will include other front runners such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
- Read more from the AP here: 2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Read more Tuesday stories here:
- Man severely beaten and robbed in his Central Lubbock home
- South Plains residents still plan to visit Dominican Republic despite tourist deaths
- Progress is made on clean-up of Villa Town
- Witchita Falls native picked as Tech’s College of Education dean
- City of Earth issues boil water notice
- Medical board rejects allegations that doctor practiced without license in ME’s office
- Tech Board of Regents approve design plan for vet school
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.