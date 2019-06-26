Less rain, more heat coming this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the last weekend of June the temperatures and weather overall will be mild for this time of year. Instead of forecasting highs around or above 100 degrees I’m expecting highs between 90-95 degrees through Sunday. The ‘normal’ afternoon high is 92 degrees this time of year and with all of the rain this year the fire danger is very low for the 4th of July.
The weekend will likely be the hottest period the next 7 days with highs in the 94-98 degree range for parts of the South Plains, including Lubbock. The night time lows will be very nice staying between 65-70 degrees for most of the area.
As for rain chances, mainly the western and northwestern areas the next few days with the greatest chances tonight and tomorrow. But Friday through Sunday the area should stay dry and the rain will stay in New Mexico.
There may be some changes by early next week and rain chances could return to the region, maybe in time to impact the 4th of July activities. We’ll watch the rain potential closely as we move into early July.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.