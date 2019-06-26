Less rain, more heat coming this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the last weekend of June the temperatures and weather overall will be mild for this time of year. Instead of forecasting highs around or above 100 degrees I’m expecting highs between 90-95 degrees through Sunday. The ‘normal’ afternoon high is 92 degrees this time of year and with all of the rain this year the fire danger is very low for the 4th of July.