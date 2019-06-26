Lubbock doctors make a plan to ‘turn it off’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You’ve heard doctors say screen time should be limited among young children. Well now, some Lubbock doctors are taking a stand. The Lubbock County Medical Society wants everyone to know the facts, that too much screen time at any age is taking its toll on families.
Dr. Eman Attaya is a radiologist at UMC who has also written children’s books. Speaking as a member of the Lubbock County Medical Society, she says that group is very concerned about what too much screen time is doing to families. She explains, “Research is now showing that there is a negative effect between heavy technology use and screen time and mental health and physical health. Depression, suicide, anxiety, sleep disturbance, loneliness, cyber bullying. These are just a few things that, you know, spending too much time on social media is causing. Not to mention low self-esteem, and poor concentration. There’s a lot of negative effects, and it’s just starting to now gain more attention.”
Dr. Attaya says the medical society is in the early stages of a plan that they hope will become much bigger than Lubbock. They are calling it “Turn It Off Tuesday” to encourage families to turn off their electronic devices every Tuesday between 6 and 8 in the evening. She says it started as a project for her through the Texas Medical Association Leadership College. But now, she is excited to take it a step further with the support of the Lubbock County Medical Society.
She says, “So, we want to encourage all families, you know, young and old to not turn on their devices at that time, just to develop a good habit among, you know, children and teens. We hope that it will progress into something more you know, state-wide and national. And maybe we could have, you know, businesses and restaurants participate in it as well so that from 6 to 8 pm, nobody’s using an electronic device. That’s the goal.”
