Lubbock doctors make a plan to ‘turn it off’

Dr. Eman Attaya is a radiologist at UMC who has also written children’s books. Speaking as a member of the Lubbock County Medical Society, she says that group is very concerned about what too much screen time is doing to families. She explains, “Research is now showing that there is a negative effect between heavy technology use and screen time and mental health and physical health. Depression, suicide, anxiety, sleep disturbance, loneliness, cyber bullying. These are just a few things that, you know, spending too much time on social media is causing. Not to mention low self-esteem, and poor concentration. There’s a lot of negative effects, and it’s just starting to now gain more attention.”