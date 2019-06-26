Lubbock ISD reveals new buses with seat belts, new security features

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD showed KCBD their 12 brand new buses on Wednesday. The new buses have additional security features like seat belts, a camera to monitor the driving, air conditioning and GPS.
Laura Cortez Is The General Manager Of Transportation For Durham School Services. She explained, “We use a program called zonar. That helps us you know, if a parent were to call in and want to know where the bus is or how much longer it's going to be, we can give them the exact location of where their buses at.”
But what Durham School Services said they need right now is-- people to come and sign up to be school bus drivers for the new school year. They provide transportation for Lubbock ISD.
Cortez said, “We are always hiring, we're looking for bus drivers, we're looking for bus assistance.”
They offer CDL training for those who qualify. Drivers have to be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license, have a clean background and have to pass a drug test. It takes about a month to get trained and Duham said they give drivers everything they need to succeed.
Cortez said, “We bring them back to the yard, and we get them classroom training, we get them behind the wheel training on the road training, when make sure that they're 100% fully trained before we get them out on the road.”
Carlos Geigel Cruz has been a bus driver for 10 years. He said the best part about being a bus driver is, “The people. I love people i love the students.”
And he encourages people to apply. “If you're looking for a part time job, maybe a second job. This is the job that you can stay home. Be around your kids if you have kids in school.”
And there’s added perks in being a school bus driver. “part time jobs, we do offer medical, vision, dental. So, there are some great benefits to joining our company, in addition to, you know, the parents that that may not have childcare, if your child's three, three and older, they can ride on the bus with you.”
For more information, click here or call their office at 806-219-0783.
