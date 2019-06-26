Man severely beaten and robbed in his Central Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating an early Sunday morning case of a man who was sitting in his living room when two men entered his home, began to brutally beat him, and steal his truck. Luckily, his whole encounter was caught on his security camera.
Thomas Lionel Serpa III told KCBD he was just sitting on his couch playing a game on his phone when he heard someone outside. Sepra said that’s when he went to check what was going on and saw two men, but little did he know that those men had a plan. “He's like, ‘hey, man, what's going on?’ and I didn’t recognize him at all.”
Rewatching the footage from that day, Serpa said it was a short encounter with the suspects before they forced themselves in his home and began to assault him. “Then boom. That's like right after I told him I don't know you man and that's when he punched me. It was on after that.”
Serpa says the men worked as a team inside his home. One suspect was pinning him down and repeatedly punching him, while the other looked for things to steal.
“That was the point where I was like, I guess this is how I’m going to die. I’m going to die in this back room of this house and I didn’t think it was fair,” said Serpa.
Serpa’s attackers were in his home for just four minutes. He says they made off with his wallet and his 2008 grey GMC pickup.
“I’ve been there for 15 years and had no problems at all like that,” said Serpa.
Now looking back at the situation, battered and bruised, Serpa says he wants to share his story to see if someone will recognize these men and alert police. He says he knows if the suspects aren’t caught soon, they will probably do it again. “We don’t need people like that out here. This is Lubbock. This is a nice place. This is a nice town. I love this town. If I was gone, I wouldn’t be able to be here and, you know, I love life.”
If you recognize the two suspects, call Crimeline at 741-1000.
