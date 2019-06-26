Man severely beaten and robbed in his Central Lubbock home

Now looking back at the situation, battered and bruised, Serpa says he wants to share his story to see if someone will recognize these men and alert police. He says he knows if the suspects aren’t caught soon, they will probably do it again. “We don’t need people like that out here. This is Lubbock. This is a nice place. This is a nice town. I love this town. If I was gone, I wouldn’t be able to be here and, you know, I love life.”