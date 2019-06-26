Police, TAG Center stop Lubbock carjacking

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following release is from Lubbock Police Department:
At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received a report of a possible carjacking in the area of 82nd Street and Interstate 27. Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) investigators were already in the area and spotted the SUV suspected of being stolen.
The investigators followed the vehicle and once backup arrived, TAG investigators conducted a felony stop on the SUV in the area of 128th Street and University Avenue.
The three occupants, a male and two females, were taken into custody without incident. Investigators discovered approximately 80 grams of methamphetamines and a firearm inside the SUV. All three suspects were charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
The alleged victim of the carjacking fled the area before officers arrived. At this time, the SUV has not been reported stolen by the owner.
In addition to TAG investigators, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department and investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted with the arrests.
