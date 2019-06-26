Progress is made on clean-up of Villa Town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been more than five months since the city of Lubbock gave a 30 day demolish order for the property at Avenue Q and 54th St., also know as Villa Town.
The hotel was shut down in April 2017 due to a long list of allegations of illegal activities on the property ranging from illegal drug offenses to prostitution and human trafficking.
Last year it caught on fire, resulting in an emergency demolition. Since then, it has been a pile of debris that the city of Lubbock Code Enforcement Officers say is a hazard to public health and safety.
In January, the city of Lubbock ordered a 30 day demolish order, but nothing happened.. until today.
Timothy Soto said he was hired by James Peterson of Banyan Strategies to clean-up what’s left of Villa Town.
“He contacted me Friday, I called him back Monday morning. He said how soon can we start, because the city of Lubbock is on my butt,” Soto said.
Soto said he works for Extreme Environmental, a company out of Oklahoma that does parking lot seal coat and stripping.
He said he has done work for Peterson before.
“He’s a tough guy to get a hold of, but when you do start talking to him and y’all start working on a project together, he’s there at your beck and call. I’ve talked to him maybe twenty times since this morning,” Soto said.
Soto said Banyan Strategies is a company that buys and flips big commercial properties such as hotels.
“This was one of his properties that they bought, when they shut it down and they were in the process of remodeling it when the fire happened, and he’s just trying to get it cleaned up so he can build on it and get it sold,” Soto said.
Soto began work today, and said he plans to be out there every day, weather permitting, until the job is done.
“This lot, when we’re done, is going to be down to the asphalt. Nothing else left here. You will have a big hole in the floor where the basement was, but that’s about it,” Soto said.
Soto said he is sorry it took so long, but it will be taken care of. He said the whole job should be done within the next two months, but you can expect to see a difference within the next week.
