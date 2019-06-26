South Plains residents still plan to visit Dominican Republic despite tourist deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At least ten American tourists have died since last summer while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.
According to one agency that analyzes airline bookings, flights from the U.S. to the D.R. from June 1 to June 19 went down 74 percent, compared to a statistic from the same time last year.
Plainview resident K’Lee Roberts, 19, has been to the Dominican Republic on missionary work that took her there with the Global Bridge Program. “Obviously it’s completely different than the culture here. Just being able to pour out to them and have them pour out to me has been such a big blessing.”
And through another organization, she'll receive college credit if she goes in August. Right now, she's selling cookies to fund her trip.
Kelli Gomez, a travel agent at Sunlover Travel in Lubbock says that Lubbockites aren’t afraid of traveling to the island either. “First of all, it’s absolutely tragic. Travel is supposed to be something that’s fun and exciting that you create amazing memories,” she said. “We have clients who are going tomorrow, staying in all different parts of the Dominican Republic.”
Gomez says normally when busy season starts like spring break and summer time, it’s Mexico that deals with these kinds of tragedies from American tourists. “So this year, to see the Dominican Republic in the spotlight was a little bit of a shocker.”
Kaylee knows when she goes out of the county, she takes precautions and told me she encourages others to do the same. “Even if we were in a big group, we would always split up because obviously we were foreigners in that country.”
But she says that these sorts of tragedies can happen anywhere. 'Yes, I was surprised, but at the same time. I have such a big heart for that place, that it wouldn’t make sense for me not to return."
CLICK HERE to find out how you can donate to Kaylee’s missionary trip.
