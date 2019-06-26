Substitute teacher fired, accused of filming porn inside classroom

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK/CNN) - A substitute teacher in Texas has lost her job following accusations she filmed pornography inside a classroom.
Officials with the El Campo School District said the woman was let go following an “improper criminal incident” at El Campo High School.
While the district hasn’t said much about the incident, it did say that the teacher produced porn in a classroom but students were not involved.
El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said one charge that could fit the act is public lewdness.
He said the evidence is still under investigation.
The video was uploaded to a public porn site and comments on the video implied students were in the room.
Parents feel firm action needs to be taken.
"At least lock her up or something, you know? Charge her with something. That is not right. That's not right at all," one person said.
She was employed by the district for three months.
