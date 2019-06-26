Tech students learn to navigate downtown streets without sight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Can you imagine trying to navigate the busy streets of Downtown Lubbock without being to see anything?
That is exactly what students with the Texas Tech College of Education did today.
KCBD followed those students who walked as a visually impaired person as they learned how to teach navigating busy urban areas.
To learn more about the project, CLICK HERE to visit the Sowell Center for Research and Education in Sensory Disabilities page at ttu.edu.
