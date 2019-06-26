Texas Tech football adds grad-transfer QB

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This past weekend, the Texas Tech football team landed a number of commitments.
But, right before the clock struck 12 p.m., the Red Raiders landed some experience and some depth in the quarterback room.
Jackson Tyner, a 6'5 quarterback is grad-transferring to the Red Raiders from Rice.
As an Owl, he threw for over 1000 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.
Tyner will have to battle for playing time behind Jett Duffey and last years start Alan Bowman.
He will provide a senior mentor in the quarterback room, as he has played football at the Division 1 level for a few seasons.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.