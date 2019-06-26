UMC’s new prostate cancer gel could reduce number of radiation visits for patients

“We have a goal, by using this technology, of lowering the total number of radiation treatments for patients,” Dr. Carlos Torres, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology, said in the release. “Normally, prostate radiation treatments need to be spaced out to allow for the healthy rectal tissue, that got the dose of radiation, to heal before receiving another dose of treatment. Now, we can deliver higher doses of radiation in one sitting with a much lower risk of potential tissue damage and side effects to the rectum.”