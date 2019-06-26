WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for suspects in vehicle burglaries, firearm theft, 7-Eleven robbery

Can YOU help us identify these suspects for this week's #WANTEDWEDNESDAY? First up, we have a male suspect who used stolen credit cards from a wallet stolen in a vehicle burglary. He has a large tattoo on his upper left arm and drives a brown GMC truck that has damage in the front. Next up, we have a masked suspect storm into a 7-11 holding a gun and demanding money. Then we have TWO suspects who steal a Mossberg model 590 12 gauge and a Century Arms International (CAI) model C39V2 from Cabela's on West Loop 289. Last but not least, we have been getting reports of vehicle burglaries in the 3600 block of Pontiac Avenue and have video of a male suspect checking vehicle handles. If you have information regarding any of these cases, please call Crime Line and (806) 741-1000. You may be eligible for a reward and you can always remain anonymous.