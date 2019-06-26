WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for suspects in vehicle burglaries, firearm theft, 7-Eleven robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects in four different incidents this Wanted Wednesday, including a masked suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.
First, police are searching for a man who used credits cards from a wallet stolen in a vehicle burglary. He has a large tattoo on his upper left arm and drives a brown GMC truck that has damage in the front. Police say he burglarized a vehicle on June 1 and used the credit cards to make purchases at multiple locations.
Second, a masked suspect who stormed into a 7-Eleven holding a gun and demanded money. Police say he robbed the 7-Eleven at 8126 University Avenue back on June 7.
Third, two suspects who stole a Mossberg model 590 12-gauge and a Century Arms International (CAI) model C39V2 from Cabela’s at 3030 West Loop 289 on June 10. Police say he went out the emergency exit with the two stolen firearms, met another suspect around back and ran away.
And finally, police are still getting reports of vehicle burglaries in the 3600 block of Pontiac Avenue. They have video of a male suspect checking door handles.
If you have information regarding any of these cases, police ask that you call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. You may be eligible for a reward and you can always remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.