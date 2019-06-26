Wichita Falls native picked as Tech’s College of Education dean

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jesse Perez Mendez has been announced by Texas Tech as the university’s next dean of the College of Education. He will begin his role on Aug. 1.
Prior to stepping into this position, Mendez was the dean and professor of the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis School of Education. He is a native of Wichita Falls and received his bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University and a master’s degree from Tech.
Mendez has also worked the University of Florida, Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College, according to a Tech news release. He was one of five finalists in the search for the college's dean.
Mendez follows Scott Ridley, the former dean of the college, who served from 2011 until his death in October. Ridley died after a long battle with cancer.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.