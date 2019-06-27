City explains policy after fire destroys abandoned building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Director Stewart Walker says abandoned homes and businesses are not a problem for the city, but the numbers are increasing.
"We probably have between five and ten cases every month at our Structural Standards Court," Stewart said.
This court can order the city to demolish a property they find a nuisance, meaning it can be a dangerous place if it's abandoned. If it's determined to be a habitat for vagrants or dangerous for children playing in the area, the owners of the building could be penalized.
"That authority is given to the city by the state. So, if you've got nuisance weeds or nuisance rubbish or if you have a nuisance structure on your real property, the city can get an order to go and abate that nuisance and then charge you for the cost of that cleanup plus interest."
The quadruplex on Avenue R caught fire Tuesday and was demolished right afterwards. This same complex was on fire two months ago in April.
Stewart says he tried to reach out to the owner.
"For Avenue R, the last owner we had, the last address we had for her was in Florida, so we sent the notices to the address in Florida. Hopefully she got them. She didn't take any action, so here we are."
The City of Lubbock hires contractors to come and tear the property down. That money comes from the general fund.
"I think this year I was allotted $80,000. We've used all of that money and it's June. It's a good use of our money because we can go in and take care of these nuisances in our neighborhoods."
The property on Avenue R was condemned in 2010 and was supposed to be repaired or demolished within 90 days. That was nine years ago. We asked why it takes so long for these demolitions to happen.
Walker said the property on Avenue R was actually scheduled for demolition on Thursday, but it caught on fire and was considered an emergency demolition.
"On properties that become abandoned and folks dying and they don't have anyone to take care of their properties and stuff like that, generally, we wait, because there's many different paths those structures can take, whether they're commercial or residential."
Each property reported is placed on a list with the codes enforcement office. Thirty-six properties have gone to court so far this year. So far, there are six cases scheduled for July. The judge has to approve the properties for demolition.
If you see an abandoned property that you think hasn’t been reported yet, call 806-775-3000 for the City of Lubbock or dial 311.
