Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department continues its search for three suspects who broke into an elderly man’s home and shot him.
- Police report 79-year-old James Baker remains in critical condition following Tuesday morning’s shooting inside his home at the 6500 block of Avenue Q.
- Three men are said to have gone into his house and shot at him. Baker was able to get his own gun and fire back at the three, which is why they ran from the home.
- Those with information on the suspects are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
- Read more here: Lubbock Police asking for public’s help finding suspects who shot 79-year-old man early Tuesday
In state news, 39-year-old Wesley Mathews has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 death of his 3-year-old daughter Sherin Mathews.
- Mathews claims his daughter died after she choked to death on milk and admitted to wrapping her body up in plastic, afterwards, and drove her to a culvert near their home in Richardson.
- He was initially charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of inquiry to a child by omission, on Monday.
- Read more about this case from The Associated Press here: Texas man gets life sentence in death of 3-year-old daughter he claims choked on milk
In national news, the U.S. Senate has approved a bill that would provide $4.6 billion in aid to thousands of migrants who come across the U.S. border from Mexico.
- This follows a similar bill that was passed by the U.S. House earlier this week.
- As of now, plans are to make some amendments to the bill and pass it through the House and send it back to the Senate.
- But it is also unclear if those revisions will be accepted by both the Senate and President Donald Trump.
- Read more from The AP here: Senate OKs bipartisan bill to care for migrants
A hail storm earlier this week destroyed crops at Grub Farm, a program run by the South Plains Food Bank, and now the organization is seeking donation.
- The Grub Farm program hires teenagers to grow crops that help the needy in Lubbock. But because of severe hail damage on Monday, organizers think it will be harder to provide this year.
- The South Plains Food Bank is asking anyone who would like to, to donate plants or seeds to Grub Farm at 76th Street and Avenue B.
- Read more from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Hailstorm destroys crops at Grub Farm, South Plains Food Bank seeking donations
