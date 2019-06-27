Hailstorm destroys crops at Grub Farm, South Plains Food Bank seeking donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank is asking for donations for their Grub Farm, a program that hires teenagers to grow crops that help the needy in Lubbock. A Monday hailstorm damaged produce at the worst possible time for its young volunteers.
Jenifer Smith, director of the Grub Division at South Plains Food Bank, said the program is designed to teach teenagers life skills and job skills. The program is made up of volunteers throughout the school year who can earn one of 20 paid positions during the summer.
“They were the things that were right on the verge of being harvested, so that was really disappointing for the kids who planted the seeds and watched those plants grow. They were just getting ready to harvest them, they were so proud, and then this hit,” Smith said.
Smith said the damage from the storm has really put them back. Now they’re worried about their ability to provide for those they serve.
“Our produce goes out in food boxes for the food bank clients, and then we also have shareholders who buy into our farm, and their dividend is the vegetables,” Smith said.
Smith said the teenagers were devastated but are pushing forward.
“There’s always going to be a bump in the road, and you have to pick yourself up and get over it and move on and so that’s a great life’s lesson that they’re learning,” Smith said.
If you want to help you can bring plant and seed donations to the Grub Farm on 76th and Avenue B, or monetary donations to the main food bank location.
