Heat returning to west Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another day of sunny skies, low rain chances and highs around the 90 degree mark for all of the South Plains. That will be our forecast through the weekend as high pressure dominates the area, as it would normally do in summer.
Friday’s forecast will be identical to today’s and except for a little more heat so will be the weekend. I do expect afternoon highs will edge to the mid to upper 90s over the weekend.
It will remain sunny with most of the clouds limited to the western areas as showers and storms develop in New Mexico and try to make it to the South Plains each late evening. The chances will be slim through Monday for that to occur, but the clouds will make for some nice sunsets.
Winds will remain southerly from Friday into early next week with speeds around 15-20 mph in the day and a little stronger in the late afternoon.
As for the night time lows they will be mild with reading between 65-70 for Lubbock.
Looking ahead at the 4th of July week, rain chances will increase by Wednesday and afternoon temps should be a little lower by mid-week as well.
