KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Pepper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pepper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Pepper is a 1.5-year-old pitbull who has been with LAS since December.
He loves to play and is one of the best at finding lost tennis balls.
Pepper’s adoption fees for Thursday, June 27, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
