Lubbock police search for masked suspect in Howard Johnson robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Howard Johnson hotel at 5108 I-27 on Monday, June 17.
Police report the man walked inside the building, went to the counter and pulled a gun on an employee at the desk. The employee ran away and the suspect took off, taking nothing and injuring no one.
Those who may have information on the suspect are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.