Lubbock police search for masked suspect in Howard Johnson robbery

A suspect walked into a Howard Johnson hotel on June 17 and pointed a gun at an employee.
By Michael Cantu | June 27, 2019 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 12:40 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Howard Johnson hotel at 5108 I-27 on Monday, June 17.

Police report the man walked inside the building, went to the counter and pulled a gun on an employee at the desk. The employee ran away and the suspect took off, taking nothing and injuring no one.

Those who may have information on the suspect are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Does this person look familiar? We know his face is covered, but our detectives hope someone out there might recognize...

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Thursday, June 27, 2019

