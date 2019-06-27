Lubbock Titan ! King signs to play College Basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Before you go down to the comments and tell us we have a typo in the headline, Lubbock Titan ! King did sign this afternoon to play college basketball at Division III University of Dallas. Yes his name is Exclamation Mark or !. (Yes we have to put a period after the exclamation mark to end the sentence.)
“My dad thought it would be a cool name. It fits me and no one ever forgets it. I go by X and tend to forget I have a weird name. It’s special.”
The only person I can think of who used a symbol for his name was the late Prince, but Exclamation Mark says he uses !.
“I go by the symbol. For legal documents, I have to spell it out a lot, but it’s the symbol.”
! King is the 15th Lubbock Titans athlete since 2001 to sign to play college athletics and if you’re wondering, he signed his letter of intent: !King.
