Petersburg hires Joshua Reese as new Girls’ basketball Coach

PETERSBURG, Texas (KCBD) -Joshua Reese is the new girls’ basketball coach at Petersburg. He comes over from Tahoka where he was a boys’ assistant on Lonnie Burnam’s staff that led the Bulldogs to the UIL regional tournament back in March.
Reese is excited to cross over and coach the Petersburg Lady Buffaloes.
“It will be my first time to ever be a girls coach. I’ve been coaching football, basketball and track on the boys side for the last six years. I have a little daughter and I thought maybe one day I’d like to coach her so I decided to make the change.”
Reese is honored to be at Petersburg and he tells me his team will be defensive minded.
“I like to be aggressive on defense and get after it on defense. Offense, I like to be slow and run through the offense. Petersburg girls will be really good on defense and sound on offense.”
Congrats to Coach Reese.
