114° Record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you were in Lubbock, or West Texas, on this date 25 years ago do you remember the heat? June 27, today, is the anniversary of the hottest temperature on record in Lubbock: 114° in 1994.* Today and the days ahead will be hot, but will they be anywhere near the record?
While my forecast includes more hot afternoons, I do not expect any record heat. At this time, I don't anticipate any triple-digit temperatures in Lubbock, though a few may be possible in the hottest locations in the KCBD viewing area this weekend. I also do not expect any thunderstorms in the immediate Lubbock vicinity, though one or two may brush the far northwestern KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow.
The weather is in line with the pattern shift I mentioned in posts in previous days. High pressure building over West Texas will help suppress thunderstorm development over the viewing area and will help confine storms which form over the mountains to the west. However, before the high reaches maximum strength, a few of those mountain storms may drift into the far northwestern viewing area during the late afternoons and evenings.
It is possible, though unlikely, that residual moisture and the heat may be enough for an isolated late afternoon or early evening storm to develop. Even if one or two do develop, the chance your location will be affected is slim.
As high pressure strengthens the next several days it will result in more hot afternoons. Highs generally will be in the 90s with the hottest afternoons expected this weekend. That's also when storm and rain chances will be lowest.
The high is expected to shift west, lessening its effect on our weather, next week. That would allow storm chances to edge up, just a bit, while high temperatures edge down, just a bit. My Independence Day forecast is available now in our 10-Day Forecast right here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App: http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Lubbock's low yesterday was 69°, three degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 92°, which is the average high for the date. The June 26 record low is 53° (1958) and the record high 112° (2011). For today, June 27, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 92°. The record low is 56° (1958) and the record high 114° (1994).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 9:02 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:39 AM CDT.
*On the other end of the temperature record, the lowest temperature on record in Lubbock: 17° below zero on February 8, 1933.
