Red Raider baseball finishes No. 4 in final rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After their most successful finish at the College World Series, the Red Raider baseball team finished the 2019 season ranked No. 4 in the final rankings of four publications.
Texas Tech went 46-20 and made the National Semifinals or Final 4 of the College World Series.
The Red Raiders finished No. 4 in the Final D1 Baseball rankings, No. 4 in Baseball Americas Final Poll, No. 4 in Collegiate Baseball’s rankings and No. 3 in the National College Baseball Writers Association.
Vanderbilt won the College World Series beating Michigan in a best of 3 series.
Vanderbilt was No. 1 in all of the final polls.
The team that beat the Red Raiders twice in Omaha, Michigan finished No. 2 despite being previously unranked.
Texas tech made their 4th trip in the last six years to the College World Series in Omaha, winning two games for the first time.
