South Plains Fair opens new livestock complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the South Plains Fair gets ready for its 102nd run later this year, organizers have opened their new and improved livestock barns.
The Panhandle South Plains Fair Association held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for their recently-renovated Livestock and Equestrian Complex.
"We’re so excited about the upgrades to the complex. The renovations to the Livestock barns will enhance the experience for visitors and exhibitors, not only during the Fair, but for year round events as well,” South Plains Fair Association President Nicky Anderson said in a news release.
The release also explained the various renovations at the barns near Ave. A & Broadway. They include new roofing, paint, upgraded insulation, lighting and “state of the art” holding pens and areas for the various animals that are displayed during the fair.
The association also showed off the renovated equestrian pavilion that will now include areas that can be better utilized for rodeos. "The completion of these upgrades makes our facilities a multi-purpose, multi-use complex,” General Manager Jennifer Wallace said in the news release.
The South Plains Fair will open on September 20. For more information visit SouthPlainsFair.com.
