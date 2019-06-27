Vamos a Pescar scheduled for Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Los Hermanos Familia will host the 11th annual Vamos a Pescar free fishing event from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Buddy Holly Lake at North University Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Drive.
This is open to the public, but those who plan to attend are asked to register online here. Registration will also be available on site.
Those who attend are asked to bring their own fishing poles, chairs and other fishing equipment. All children under 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult and there is a limit to four fish per person.
No fishing license is needed for this event and the lake will be stocked with catfish from Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
Lunch will be provided and there will also be other activities for children.
