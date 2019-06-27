Wes Wood is Snyder’s new Head Football Coach/Athletic Director

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) -The Snyder Tigers have a new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director as Azle OC Wes Wood takes over the pigskin program. He’s excited to take over the Tigers, who were able to restore the roar last year going 8-3.
“Just really blessed. Happy to be here. Obviously it’s really late in the game so I’m hitting the ground running. Snyder is a really good place, good location. They are coming off a winning season with Coach Mandrell.”
Cory Mandrell left his alma mater to become the head football coach/AD at Bowie ISD.
Wes Wood is the son of former longtime Muleshoe coach David Wood. Wes was part of the 2008 State Champion Mules team and he has high praise for all he has leaded from his father.
“My dad has been my hero a long time. I learned almost every I know from him. When you get to learn from a guy like that, you make sure you thank him every chance you get.”
Congrats to Wes Wood as he takes over the Snyder Tigers Pigskin Program.
