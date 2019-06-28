Casas for CASA kicks off July 1

Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Sundays from 11AM - 6PM, and on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10AM - 7PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 ticket for $100. The drawing will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win. (Source: CASA of the South Plains)