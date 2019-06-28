Casas for CASA kicks off July 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is excited to announce the kick off of its Annual Casas for CASA playhouse raffle fundraiser at Market Street at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) and United Supermarkets at 8010 Frankford Avenue (82nd & Frankford) which begins Monday, July 1st and will run through Saturday, July 27th.
Casas for CASA attendees can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win an amazing custom-built playhouse donated by local community builders or a storage shed donated by Quality Building, Inc. Turn the storage shed into your own man cave or she shed!
Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Sundays from 11AM - 6PM, and on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10AM - 7PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 ticket for $100. The drawing will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win.
CASA will also host special themed days at Casas for CASA each Saturday during the month of July at Market Street. Meet the Lubbock Batman and see the Batmobile on Saturday, July 6th from 11AM - 1PM.
Show off your favorite Tech gear with the Texas Tech Masked Rider on Saturday, July 13th from 4PM - 5PM.
Get ready to race with Disney/Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen on Saturday, July 20th from 10:30AM - 1PM.
Come dressed up as your favorite superhero and see your favorite Star Wars characters with The West Texas Squad of the Star Garrison 501st Legion on Saturday, July 27th from 11AM - 3PM.
The funds raised during Casas for CASA will go directly to CASA of the South Plains to help recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers to serve as Advocates for children in foster care. A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and help find a safe, permanent home.
