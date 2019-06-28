Cornyn, Arrington speak as House passes Senate border aid bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. House of Representatives will accept a bipartisan $4.6 billion Senate-passed border aid bill.
Thursday's house vote aimed to ease a cash crunch at federal agencies that care for migrants that have flocked to the border in huge numbers seeking asylum.
The legislation contains more than $1 billion to shelter and feed migrants detained by border patrol and almost $3 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children who are turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Senator John Cornyn gave his response to the bill to Gray Television’s bureau in Washington D.C. He said he feels relieved because this has been going on for a long time.
“It was 2014 where President Obama declared what was happening at the border a humanitarian and security crisis, and it's got nothing but worse. This isn't going to fix the underlying problem, which is the huge magnet drawing people into the united states. this will be providing some assistance to the caregivers and the border patrol customs and border protection so they can deal with them in a compassionate and responsible way,” Cornyn said.
Meanwhile, Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington and a handful of other Texas Republican representatives held a news conference on the Capitol lawn Thursday afternoon ahead of the house vote
“Nobody understands the level of crisis we're in at the border like Texans.. We need to provide humane services and basic care to folks who are detained while being processed in our immigrant courts. If those individuals are found to be here unlawfully without a credible asylum claim, they will be deported back to their home country,” Arrington said.
The border patrol reported apprehending nearly 133,000 people last month.
