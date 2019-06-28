Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us. It’s Friday!
On Daybreak Today, 46-year-old Christopher Reyna remains in police custody after a three-hour-long SWAT standoff in Central Lubbock.
- Police responded to a home Thursday afternoon in the 3700 block of 42nd Street and found Reyna with a gun.
- Authorities reported a woman inside the house had a protective order against Reyna.
- Officer blocked off the area while negotiating with him and were later able to take him into custody.
- Read more here: SWAT called to home near 42nd and Memphis ends with 1 arrested
Owners of Klemke’s Sausage Haus and Antique Store in Slaton are still recovering nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed their facilities.
- The buildings the two facilities were housed in have been demolished and the area is now clear.
- However, owners did not have insurance and are burdened with rebuilding cost.
- A fundraising event called Save Our Sausage House will take place on July 6 to help with the rebuilding costs.
- Read more details about that event from Amanda Ruiz: Rod Klemke devastated by loss of business in Slaton fire
In national news, world leaders are in Japan today as the G-20 summit begins, with goals of expanding and implementing policies and mending rifts on geopolitical issues.
- The biggest issue for the United States is with China, as tensions rise because of a tariff war between the two nations.
- The two have levied billions of dollars worth of tariffs on each other imports, mainly over technology.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: G-20 leaders facing calls to protect growth, open trade
It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to find some shade and get that sunscreen ready this weekend. Another hot one is on the way.
- Temperatures are going to stay under the 100-degree mark, but should reach the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.
- There is hardly a chance for storms and rain to make their way to the South Plains this weekend.
- However, a slight chance remains Tuesday but a dry Fourth of July is expected.
- Keep up with the latest in our Weather section of the KCBD website and app.
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Read more Thursday stories here:
- Cornyn, Arrington speak as House passes Senate border aid bill
- Nurse Manager Connie Gonzales caring for veterans at Covenant Health
- Seminole man convicted of poaching
- Covenant offering mobile mammography screening to help fight breast cancer
- South Plains Fair opens new livestock complex
- Lubbock police search for masked suspect in Howard Johnson robbery
- Lubbock Walmart to host food truck event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network
- Vamos a Pescar scheduled for Aug. 10
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.