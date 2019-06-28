Even if temperatures aren’t that high, your car can still get dangerously hot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Keep in mind temperatures don’t have to climb into the 100s, or even the 90s, for the interior of vehicles to become dangerously hot.
Even when it’s in the 80s outside the temperature inside a parked vehicle in the sun - even with windows “cracked” - can climb to deadly levels in minutes. NEVER leave anyone, especially a child or a person in less than good health, or an animal, unattended in a vehicle for even a moment.
If you ever have any reason to carry a child in your vehicle, then check to make sure no one is left EVERY time you get out. Whether or not you have a child or grandchild, whether or not you are a parent or grandparent. Make it a habit.
And keep your safety in mind, too. Take it easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear a hat, spend time in the shade or, better, in an air-conditioned space. Make sure those in your care are similarly provided for.
