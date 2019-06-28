Healthwise: The Zone asthma camp

She says it’s a misconception that you can buy something over the counter to treat asthma. Instead, she says that could make the problem worse. She explains, “There are symptoms that we tend to see with asthma such as coughing, shortness of breath, just having a harder time breathing, but the cough is the big thing. So many times, parents will go to the pharmacy and may purchase a cough medication. But the problem with that is you’re masking those symptoms and then, when it continues, then the asthma gets worse and then you have a pretty serious asthma flare up.”