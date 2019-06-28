Healthwise: The Zone asthma camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the CDC, nearly 40 million people in this country have been diagnosed with asthma at some point.
It’s especially common in kids.
Dr. Janie Robles, PharmD, is a Certified Asthma Educator at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
She says it’s a misconception that you can buy something over the counter to treat asthma. Instead, she says that could make the problem worse. She explains, “There are symptoms that we tend to see with asthma such as coughing, shortness of breath, just having a harder time breathing, but the cough is the big thing. So many times, parents will go to the pharmacy and may purchase a cough medication. But the problem with that is you’re masking those symptoms and then, when it continues, then the asthma gets worse and then you have a pretty serious asthma flare up.”
Dr. Robles describes asthma as a lung condition that can really cause some havoc due to a wide range of irritants. She says, “It’s even more difficult with the really young kids because they can’t always communicate and let you know they’re having problems breathing.” Not only does Dr. Robles work with the Health Sciences Center, but she works at the hospital with very sick children who have suffered asthma flare-ups. Her advice to parents and children with asthma is to be informed.
That’s why she and other educators are so excited about a special camp for kids with asthma. It’s called ‘The Zone’ - an asthma camp for kids between the ages of 7 and 11. She explains, “One of the things we do is we provide education, and that’s what we do at the camp. So that’s another way of doing it for kids in a fun environment where they have an opportunity to play, have other friends, meet friends or make friends, and really learn more about asthma in kind of a medically, you know, safe environment.”
The Zone is a one day event on July 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will provide lots of fun activities, meals during the day and souvenirs for the kids to take home. But you need to register first. The only cost is the $5 application fee to reserve your child’s spot in the camp. You can pick up an application and get more information from the Allergy and Asthma Clinic of West Texas. Those locations include 3502 22nd St. and 10607 Quaker.
