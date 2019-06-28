Hot weekend expected across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We can expect a hot weekend across the South Plains with low rain chances through Sunday.
High pressure should bring us hot temperatures throughout the weekend.
Wear plenty of sunscreen and drink plenty of water if you have outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday.
We can expect fair to partly cloudy skies tonight. A few showers are possible near the state line. Most of the area remains dry.
Low temperatures drop into the middle and upper 60’s with winds becoming southwest overnight.
Under partly to mostly sunny skies, Saturday should be hot with highs in the middle 90’s. Triple digits are possible off the Caprock.
Clear skies are expected Saturday night with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.
Sunday looks hot again. Under mostly sunny skies, highs top out in the middle to upper 90’s.
Our next chance of rain could occur Monday night into Tuesday.
